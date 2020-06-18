Elephant Found Dead in Chhattisgarh’s Behramar Village in Raigarh District, Reason for Death Yet to Be Known

Raipur, June 18: In a tragic incident, an elephant was found dead in Chhattisgarh on Thursday. According to a tweet by ANI, the incident was reported from Dharamjaigarh's Behramar village in Raigarh district. Reports inform that the reason for death is being ascertained. The incident comes at a time when several such incidences of animal cruelty have surfaced from several states across the country.

In May, a pregnant elephant died in Kerala's Palakkad after it was fed a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers. Netizens expressed their anger on all social media platforms prompting the central government to take a a serious note of the incident. The elephant had suffered serious injuries on its tongue and mouth after it fell victim to an inhumane act. As soon as she chewed the fruit offered by a man, it exploded in her mouth. Later she walked into a river and waited for three days as its life was slowly snuffed out. Elephants Carry Dead Body of Calf in Indian Forest, 'Funeral Procession' of Mourning Elephants Go Viral (Watch Video).

Here's the tweet:

Chhattisgarh: An elephant found dead in Dharamjaigarh's Behramar village, in Raigarh district; the reason for death is being ascertained. pic.twitter.com/zZxg0m9aeF — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2020

A similar incident was reported in Himachal Pradesh where a cow was injured after being fed a wheat flour ball laced with firecrackers. It caused grievous injuries to cow in mouth. The incident was reported in Bilaspur town on May 26. Similarly, a jackal was killed in Tamil Nadu's Trichy village after it ate meat packed with explosives. The incident blew up its mouth when it took a bite. The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has arrested 12 gypsies for killing the jackal.

