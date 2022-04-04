New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) About 78 of the planned 160 sewerage infrastructure projects have been completed, the government said on Monday.

Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu said under the Namami Gange Programme, so far 160 sewerage infrastructure projects have been taken up out of this 78 projects have been completed resulting in creation and rehabilitation of 1,169 MLD of STP capacity and laying of 3,908 km sewerage network.

On the Ganga main stem towns (97 towns), projects have been taken up to create 3341 MLD sewerage treatment capacity against generation of 2953 MLD (in 2016).

The STP capacity in the main stem have increased from 1305 MLD (2014) to 2407 MLD (March 22), he added.

