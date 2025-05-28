Firozabad/Agra, May 27 (PTI) A 78-year-old Firozabad man, suspected to be infected with Covid-19, died during treatment at a medical college in Agra on Tuesday evening, health officials said.

Following the death, a local health team visited the deceased's residence late in the evening and tested his family members.

Firozabad Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Rambadan Ram said the elderly man was admitted to a private hospital in Agra on May 24 after suffering a hip fracture and head injury.

On May 25, he experienced difficulties in breathing and was tested for Covid-19 at a private lab. The result was positive. The man was then shifted to the Covid isolation ward at SN Medical College in Agra late on Monday night, where he passed away, the CMO said.

According to Agra Medical College officials, the patient was also suffering from multiple serious health conditions.

SN Medical College Principal Dr Prashant Gupta said, "A suspected Covid patient has died. We cannot say for sure that the death was due to Covid-19."

Meanwhile, a seven-member medical team in Firozabad conducted health checks on the deceased's family members and sanitised the entire locality, officials said.

CMO Ram confirmed that there are currently no active Covid-19 cases in Firozabad.

