Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], February 23 (ANI): An 18-year-old student died after drowning during a swimming practice session in Old Alwal's Surya Nagar area, under the Medchal-Malkajgiri district of Telangana, police said.

The young life was cut short in a tragic accident at a private swimming pool on Sunday evening. According to the Alwal police, the deceased has been identified as Vaishnavi, a student who had been attending regular swimming sessions at the facility. She drowned during swimming practice at the pool.

Reportedly, the deceased Vaishnavi had arrived at the pool around 4:30 pm with friends Gautami and Praneetha. As the session ended, Vaishnavi and her friend Priyanka remained in the pool. It was then that Vaishnavi reportedly slipped underwater and drowned.

Priyanka alerted the coach and staff, who pulled Vaishnavi out of the pool, but she was declared dead on the spot.

Vaishnavi had been attending regular swimming practice at the pool between 4 pm and 5 pm. The police have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the exact cause of death.

According to a police official, "This incident happened yesterday evening hours. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

