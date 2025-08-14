New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Ahead of the 79th Independence Day celebrations, the Indian Army on Thursday launched the 'Kahaniyaan Jeet se Aage ki' Beyond Medals and Glory, a compelling digital storytelling series highlighting the inspiring journeys of soldier-athletes who serve the nation on the battlefield and in the sporting arena.

This exclusive series, to be released on the Indian Army Sports and Adventure social media handles, will showcase personal stories of resolve, discipline, and triumph.

According to the Indian Army, each episode will delve into the dual life of these extraordinary individuals as fearless soldiers and elite athletes, representing India on global platforms, from military championships to international sporting events.

The series aims to celebrate the unwavering spirit of the Indian soldier, emphasising the values of perseverance, patriotism, and excellence in every field. It brings to light the dedication, sacrifice and the journeys of the athletes of the Indian Army that make the country proud.

Meanwhile, as Independence Day is around the corner, the tricolour is fluttering high across the nation.

The Indian national flag, also known as the Tiranga, was officially adopted on July 22, 1947. Its design features three equal horizontal stripes - deep saffron at the top, white in the middle, and dark green at the bottom. The white band has a navy blue wheel, known as the Ashoka Chakra, with 24 spokes.

The Dharma Chakra, featured in the Sarnath Lion Capital created by Mauryan Emperor Ashoka in the 3rd century BC, symbolises the "wheel of the law."

The tricolour embodies the struggles, sacrifices, and aspirations of a nation that fought tirelessly for its freedom. It represents unity, diversity, and the country's rich cultural heritage. The Flag Code of India, 2002, governs the display of the flag, ensuring it's treated with respect and dignity.

On Independence Day, the national flag is placed at the bottom of the pole and raised (hoisted) to the top by the Prime Minister. In contrast, on Republic Day (January 26), the flag is folded or rolled and attached at the top of the pole, from where the President unfurls it without being pulled up. (ANI)

