New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Eight Delhi Police personnel have been awarded the 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Police Training' for 2020-21, officials said on Thursday.

They were selected in recognition of their excellent work towards imparting training at the Delhi Police Academy's different campuses to produce good officers and personnel in different fields, they said.

"They have been selected for their commendable training techniques in Outdoor (Drill and Physical Activities), Indoor (Law, Police Science, Scientific and Forensic Investigation and Cyber Proficiency) and other such training modules..." the Delhi Police said in a statement.

"They have been steadfast in developing and updating training techniques to suit the evolving aspects of policing," it said.

The awardees are ACPs Kamlesh Bisht and Surender Singh Rathee (Outdoor Training); Inspectors Ravinder Kumar Verma, Dilip Kumar Shukla and Sita Ram Arya (Indoor Training); Sub-Inspector Pushpender Kumar (Outdoor Training); and Sub-Inspector Satya Narain Sain and Head Constable Satender Singh (Outdoor Training).

The Ministry of Home Affairs instituted the 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Police Training' for motivating and awarding trainers and support staff of police training institutions of state and central police forces to promote the quality of training in the country.

