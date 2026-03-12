Monika Kabir, a Russian-born model-cum-influencer of Indian heritage, has found herself at the center of a social media firestorm following a viral video showing her in a physical altercation with an elderly man on a busy street in Bangladesh. The creator, who has built a following for her lifestyle and stunt-based content, claims her actions were a direct response to physical and verbal harassment during a promotional shoot.

The viral footage shows Monika Kabir filming a video for a local brand when an elderly passerby appears to walk closely and brush past her with his bag. She immediately responded by striking the man repeatedly with the bag she was holding.

Following the altercation, Kabir is seen picking up her belongings and returning to pose and smile for the camera. She later uploaded the clip to her Instagram with the caption: "Where beauty meets bravery. Step confidently into your day!" Russian Influencer Kristina of ‘Koko in India’ Breaks Down, Alleging Misbehaviour by FRRO Delhi Officials; Says They Implied She Is a Sex Worker (Videos).

Russian Model Monika Kabir Thrashes Elderly Man for 'Groping' Her in Bangladesh

Accusations and Clarifications From Monika Kabir Over Viral Video

The video quickly triggered a polarized response. While some viewers initially accused the influencer of overreacting to an accidental bump, Kabir took to social media to provide more context.

She clarified that the man did not just brush against her but reportedly groped her. Furthermore, she alleged that he made inappropriate and offensive comments - details she claims were masked in the original video by the background music. "It’s not only touch, it’s also bad comments," she stated in a follow-up post, defending her "zero-tolerance" stance toward harassment. Russian Fitness Influencer Dmitry Nuyanzin Dies After Consuming Over 10,000 Calories Daily for Extreme Binge-Eating Experiment Ahead of Weight-Loss Challenge.

Monika Kabir Viral Video Divides Netizens

The incident has ignited a fierce debate regarding public safety and the ethics of content creation. Many users, particularly women, have hailed her actions as a "salute-worthy" example of self-defense, arguing that women should confront public harassment immediately.

Fans Praise Monika Kabir's 'Real Bravery'

Others have labeled the act as "physical abuse for views," questioning if the incident was staged for publicity. Some argued that the elderly man appeared to be simply walking by and that Kabir’s "confident posing" immediately after the hit suggested a lack of genuine distress.

Some Accuse Monika Kabir of Overacting

Who Is Monika Kabir?

Monika Kabir identifies as a "Russian model" with a complex cultural background. Born in Moscow to an Indian father and a Bangladeshi mother, she has spent much of the last year living and working in Bangladesh.

She is no stranger to viral attention, having previously made headlines for performing gymnastic stunts on the Dhaka Metro Rail. While some reports suggest her family roots trace back to the Rajshahi district, she primarily markets herself as a bridge between Russian and South Asian cultures through her fashion and travel vlogs.

