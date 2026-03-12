Jindal Steel Ltd

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], March 12: Jindal Steel has been declared the preferred bidder by the Government of Odisha for the Rengalaberha North-East Extension and Nuagan West Iron Ore Block in Keonjhar district. The iron ore block spans approximately 84 hectares. Following the successful conclusion of the online auction, Jindal Steel has committed to a final price offer of 111.15 per cent premium to the Government of Odisha.

The block was part of a tranche of 12 mineral blocks notified for auction by the Directorate of Mines and Geology, Odisha, in December 2025. As per Government records, the block has been explored up to the G2 level and hosts estimated iron ore resources of approximately 38 million tonnes.

About Jindal Steel

Jindal Steel Limited is one of India's foremost integrated steel producers, renowned for its scale, efficiency, and commitment to excellence. Operating on a robust mine-to-metal model, the Company leverages captive resources, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and a global distribution network to deliver high-performance steel solutions. With an investment footprint exceeding USD 12 billion, Jindal Steel runs state-of-the-art facilities in Angul, Raigarh, and Patratu, and maintains strategic operations across India and Africa. Its diversified and future-ready product portfolio underpins core sectors such as infrastructure, construction, and manufacturing, powering progress through strength and sustainability.

