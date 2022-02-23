Amritsar, Feb 23 (PTI) Eight persons including a woman were arrested for allegedly being involved in multiple crimes, including bank robbery, police said here on Wednesday.

Besides Rs 28 lakh cash, four pistols, five rifles, 20 live cartridges, a car and two motorcycles were seized from them, the police said.

The accused were allegedly involved in multiple snatching cases in Tarn Taran district and five bank robbery incidents in Tarn Taran and Amritsar districts.

The accused were identified as Kajal, Rakesh Kumar, Vijay Singh, Sandeep Singh, Manjit Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Kishanpreet Singh.

