Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 13 (ANI): At least eight Pakistan Army soldiers, including 2-3 Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSG) commandoes were killed in retaliatory firing by the Indian Army in response to ceasefire violations from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The list of Pakistan Army soldiers killed includes 2-3 Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSG) commandoes," Indian Army sources said.

"10-12 Pakistan Army soldiers injured in the Indian Army firing in which a large number of Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps, and launch pads have also been destroyed," the sources added.

Earlier, three Indian Army soldiers were killed in two separate locations in Jammu and Kashmir while foiling infiltration bids by Pakistan-backed terrorists and ceasefire violations by the troops of the neighboring country.

Two soldiers were killed in the Uri sector while one was killed in the Gurez sector, Army sources informed.

Meanwhile, three civilians were killed and several other sustained injuries as Pakistan Army carried out unprovoked ceasefire violations in multiple sectors from Uri to Gurez along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said. The injured have been admitted to the hospital.

Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC spread across multiple sectors to include Dawar, Keran, Uri and Naugam.

The Indian Army retaliated strongly causing substantial damage to Pakistan Army's ammunition dumps, FOL dumps and multiple terrorist launch pads, officials said. (ANI)

