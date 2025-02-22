Nagarkurnool (Telangana) [India], February 22 (ANI): A section of the roof collapsed in the under-construction stretch of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana, early on Saturday morning, leaving eight workers trapped inside.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:30 AM when excavation work was underway, according to the statement.

According to inputs from the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) Telangana, the collapse took place about 13 km from the tunnel inlet, where drilling work was underway to excavate the remaining section. In the morning, as the team arrived and commenced work, a sudden collapse of the tunnel roof occurred over a stretch of about 10 metres. While several workers managed to retreat in time, eight workers operating the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) were unable to escape and remained trapped inside. The construction work is being carried out by Jaypee Associates Limited.

The SLBC project is aimed at supplying irrigation and drinking water to Telangana's Nalgonda and Nagarkurnool districts.

As per the statement, officials report that debris mixed with water has spread over a 200-300 metre stretch inside the tunnel. There is no communication with the trapped workers. The depth of the tunnel from ground level is approximately 500 feet, and dewatering is required before further rescue operations can proceed.

Rescue efforts are being coordinated at multiple levels. The District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police, and Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Nagarkurnool, along with district administration officials, are on-site overseeing the operations.

Lighting is available inside the tunnel, but the ongoing sounds of shifting boulders indicate that the collapsed section remains highly unstable. The span of the collapsed roof is estimated to be around 200 metres.

The Managing Director of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) is expected to reach the site of the incident shortly via air. A helipad near the site has been identified for logistical support.

The situation is being closely monitored by the Central Government, with both control rooms of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) overseeing developments round the clock and extending all possible assistance to the state.

MHA remains in constant coordination with the state government and relevant Central ministries and departments to provide necessary support as required. Additionally, four teams of the 10th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are en route with the necessary equipment, said the statement.

The Seventh Engineer Regiment from the 54th Infantry Division, along with an excavator and dozer, has been placed on standby in Secunderabad. They will be deployed at short notice upon receiving a requisition from the state administration.

As per the statement, the government of Telangana has taken swift action following the incident. Minister of Irrigation Uttam Kumar Reddy Garu and Minister of Tourism Jupally Krishna Rao visited the site on Saturday and assured full assistance from the state machinery for the rescue operation.

The State Emergency Operations Centre is centrally coordinating relief efforts with the NDRF and other concerned stakeholders to ensure seamless coordination and an effective response. Additionally, SDRF, Fire Service, Police, NHIDCL, and the local administration are actively conducting search and rescue operations. (ANI)

