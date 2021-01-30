Dehradun, Jan 30 (PTI) Uttarakhand's total COVID-19 case count rose to 96,068 on Saturday with 82 more people testing positive while one infected patient died taking the number of deaths due to the virus to 1,643, a health bulletin showed.

Dehradun district reported the highest number with 37 cases, Nainital 17, Haridwar 11, Udham Singh Nagar 11, Pauri 3, Uttarkashi 1, Pithoragarh 1 and Rudraprayag 1, a state health department bulletin said.

No positive COVID-19 cases were detected in five districts comprising Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat and Tehri, it said.

So far, 91,880 infected people have recovered, 1,343 have migrated out of the state and 1,202 are still under treatment, it added.

Meanwhile, 2,973 healthcare workers were administered coronavirus vaccine shots taking the total number of beneficiaries to have taken the jab in the state so far to 28,791.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)