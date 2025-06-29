New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Delhi Police has apprehended 83 Bangladeshi nationals, including 33 minors, from various localities of east Delhi for staying illegally in the national capital, an official on Sunday said.

The action was part of an ongoing special drive launched in November 2024 to identify and take legal action against illegal immigrants, police said.

"So far, a total of 120 Bangladeshi nationals have been apprehend under the drive," said the officer.

Of the 83 people detained, 44 are women and 39 are men, he added.

The officer said that they were found residing in areas, including Mandawali, Mayur Vihar, Kalyanpuri and localities like Ghazipur and Anand Vihar.

"Acting on a tip-off, a series of raids were conducted on June 24 in the identified areas. Digital evidence, including photographs and documents linked to Bangladeshi citizenship, were recovered from the detainees' mobile phones," he added.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the apprehended people had entered India illegally through unauthorised riverine routes along the Indo-Bangladesh border and lacked valid identity or travel documents, police said.

Legal deportation formalities have been completed in coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), they said.

The FRRO is primarily responsible for registering and monitoring the stay of foreign nationals in India.

