Itanagar, Sep 7 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,000 on Monday as 86 more people, including 11 security personnel, tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

West Siang district reported the highest number of new cases at 17, followed by 15 each in Papumpare and the Capital Complex region and 12 in Longding, State Surveillance Officer, Dr L Jampa, said.

"Five Army men, four Assam Rifles jawans, an ITBP personnel and a policeman are among the new patients," he said.

As many as 99 more people were cured of the disease and discharged from hospitals, the official said.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state now stands at 69.44 per cent, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,520 active COVID-19 cases, while 3,472 people have recovered from the disease and eight patients have succumbed to the infection so far, Jampa said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 272, followed by West Siang district (206), East Siang (139), Papumpare (128) and West Kameng (125), he said.

The state has so far tested 1,85,322 samples for COVID-19, including 1,932 on Sunday, Jampa added.

