Lucknow, Sep 7: The UP Congress will organize an online quiz for young voters to mark the 76th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi.

Rajiv's birth anniversary was on August 20 and the party had organized a similar quiz last year too.

"This year, the quiz will be held online on September 13 and 14 because of the pandemic. We have attractive prizes for the winners - a laptop each, in all 75 districts to the first position holder. Tablets, smartphone will be given to the second and third prize winners," said UP Congress media convenor Lalan Kumar.

Dheeraj Gujar, national secretary and UP in-charge of Congress, said: "Apart from this, there will be a large number of consolation prizes, including a mobile recharge."

The theme of the quiz will be late Rajiv Gandhi, his policies and his achievements.

"The preparation for the quiz competition will enable participants to know more about the personality and achievements of the former Prime Minister. The competition is meant for youngsters in the age group of 16-22 years, and till now over 5 lakh aspirants have registered themselves for the competition," Lalan Kumar said.

He said that all the frontal organisations of the party have been given responsibility for this.

"We are expecting more than 20 lakh youths to participate in the competition," he said.

