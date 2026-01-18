Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 18 (ANI): The 86th All India Presiding Officers Conference (AIPOC) will begin at Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, Lucknow, on Monday, January 19, with the inaugural address of Governor, Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also address the Inaugural event.

As per the official information, Speaker, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Satish Mahana, will deliver the Welcome Address, while Chairman, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, Kunwar Manvendra Singh, will deliver the Vote of Thanks at the Inaugural Session.

Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, and Leader of the Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Mata Prasad Pandey, will also address the distinguished gathering on the occasion.

Ministers of the Uttar Pradesh Government, Members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, and other dignitaries will grace the occasion.

During the three-day Conference from January 19 to 21, the dignitaries will brainstorm on key agenda items, such as Levering Technology for Transparent, Efficient, and Citizen-Centric Legislative Processes; Capacity Building of Legislators to Increase Efficiency and Strengthen Democratic Governance and Accountability of the Legislature towards the Public.

The Conference will conclude on January 21 with the Valedictory Address of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, Chairman, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, Kunwar Manvendra Singh and Speaker, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Satish Mahana will also address the Valedictory Session.

The 86th AIPOC will be preceded by the 62nd Conference of Secretaries of Legislative Bodies in India on January 19 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

