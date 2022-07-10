Srinagar, Jul 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 88 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its infection tally to 4,56,041, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 4,759, officials here said.

Of the fresh cases, 35 were reported from the Jammu division of the union territory and 53 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Road Accident: Five Killed, Ten Injured in Three Separate Road Accidents in Nagaur, Banswara and Sirohi Districts.

There are 756 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir. The number of recoveries stands at 4,50,527, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)