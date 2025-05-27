New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Atleat 88 illegal Bangladeshi migrants have been traced and detained by teams of South West district in the national capital during a 10-days long verification drive against illegal migrants.

Bangladeshi identity documents were recovered from their possession during verification drive. Fresh deportation process have been initiated with the help of Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), New Delhi after completing all codal formalities, Delhi Police said.

To address the rising concerns over the unauthorized stay of migrants, including Bangladeshi nationals, in the jurisdiction of South West District, a special drive is being conducted by South West District Police to identify, detain, and repatriate individuals residing illegally in the area.

Multiple teams were constituted and instructed to conduct thorough checks, focusing in the areas with vulnerable populations. The teams roped in secret informers to gather information about illegal migrants.

Surendra Chaudhary, DCP South West said, "The action which we are taking against illegal migrants since last year under that in South West Delhi, 88 illegal Bangladeshi migrants detained in the last 10 days and we are deporting them with help of FRRO. They came from different border points and and they had Aadhar cards and we trying to trace those who issued it."

Delhi police said that so far, total 142 illegal Bangladeshi migrants detained by South West district police since December 26, 2024.

During the verification drive, acting swiftly on secret information, the teams approached the suspected persons and enquired about their identity and documents. Upon enquiry, the individuals failed to produce valid Indian documents and admitted to being illegal Bangladeshi migrants who had entered India by illegal means.

The photocopy of Bangladeshi documents i.e. national ID card of Bangladesh were recovered from their possession. The suspects were detained and after thorough verification and enquiry, the necessary legal formalities were done, leading to initiation of deportation process through the FRRO, New Delhi.

Delhi Police said that the police teams of Sarojini Nagar, Kishangarh, SJ Enclave, VK South, Kapashera, Sagarpur, AATS, Delhi Cantt., Palam Village and VK North of South West District have done commendable work by tracing and detaining 88 Bangladeshi national residing illegally in Delhi.

Delhi Police said that proactive action by the teams were carried out under home ministry's campaign to trace and deport the illegal migrants. (ANI)

