Guwahati, May 7 (PTI) A turnout of 9.7 per cent was recorded in the first two hours as 13 districts of Assam voted in the second phase of panchayat polls on Wednesday, officials said.

Polling began at 7.30 am in Dhubri, South Salmara-Mankachar, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Bajali, Nalbari, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Hojai, Nagaon, Morigaon and Darrang districts.

A total of 91,31,127 people, including 44,99,952 women, are eligible to vote in this phase.

A total of 29,608 candidates are in the fray in this phase.

Darrang district recorded the highest turnout of 13 per cent, while the lowest was reported from Nagaaon at 4.34 percent.

Urging people to exercise their franchise, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a post on X, "As the 2nd phase of #AssamPanchayPolls takes place today, I urge every eligible voter to go out & vote in large numbers and be a part of this festival of democracy in the grassroots."

The polling will continue till 4.30 pm.

