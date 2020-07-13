Hyderabad, July 13 (PTI): COVID-19 cases continued to surge in Telangana on Monday, with 1,550 new cases and nine deaths being reported, taking the tally of positive cases in the state to 36,221 and deaths to 365.

Out of the 1,550 fresh cases, 926 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) followed by Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts with 212 and 53 cases respectively.

Also Read | All Offices at Rail Bhawan to be Shut on July 14 and 15 for Sanitization After Some Officials Test Positive: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 13, 2020.

A state government bulletin said 23,679 people have been discharged so far, while 12,178 were under treatment.

A total of 11,525 samples were tested on Monday, the bulletin said. Cumulatively, 1,81,849 samples have been tested. The government hospitals have established a capacity of 17,081 COVID-19 beds, of which 11,928 are isolation beds and 3,537 are oxygen beds, the bulletin said. It also said 1,616 are ICU beds. The bed occupancy is 10.8 per cent and that 89.2 per cent of the available beds are vacant. The bulletin said the government has made elaborate arrangements for treating COVID-19 patients and that sufficient beds are available in government hospitals.

Also Read | Rajasthan Political Crisis: Congress to Hold Another Legislative Party Meeting Tomorrow at 10 AM, Sachin Pilot Issued Invite.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)