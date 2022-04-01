Ghaziabad, Apr 1 (PTI) Five men and four women were arrested during a raid at a spa centre inside a mall in Indirapuram allegedly for engaging in sex trafficking, police said.

The male accused have been identified as Nitin, Rashid, Ajay Kumar, Kunal, and Ankit, Circle Officer Indirapuram Abhay Kumar Mishra said.

He said the spa operators offered sex services to clients along with massage.

Spa owner, identified as Raj Kumar, was not present at the time of the raid, police said. The Spa centre has been sealed.

