Ghaziabad (UP), Jul 1 (PTI) A case has been registered against the proprietor, contractor and employees of a private firm engaged in collection and disposal of waste allegedly after garbage from Delhi's landfills were dumped in Ghaziabad in an unauthorised manner, officials said.

The case was registered at the Nand Gram police station in Ghaziabad based on the complaint of Municipal Health Officer Mithlesh Kumar against Manager Ankit Agarwal of Zeron company, its contractor and employees, police said.

So far nine trucks belonging to the MCD have been impounded and parked at the Nand Gram police station in connection with the unauthorised waste disposal, they said.

A contract was awarded by the Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam (GNN) to Zeron on 24 June 2022 for a period of five years for garbage collection and disposal. "The company which was hand in gloves with the officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had permitted their disposal vehicles to dump the garbage in Ghaziabad. The weight of MCD garbage was stealthily added in the bills of GNN at the rate Rs 425 per tonne," police said citing the complaint.

On Saturday, a GNN team following a tip-off caught three vehicles of the MCD which were dumping waste near the garbage processing ground in Morta village of the city.

The drivers confessed that these vehicles had been bringing the waste from Ghazipur in Delhi and dumping it here for the last three months. On Friday, the GNN team had laid a trap and caught six MCD trucks.

ACP Nand Gram Ravi Kumar Singh told PTI that an FIR has been lodged against the Zeron company manager Ankit Agarwal, its owner and some staff members.

Six people have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating), 269 (negligent act which is likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread any disease dangerous to life) and provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, the ACP added.

