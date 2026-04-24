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Agency News Agency News World News | India is Also Tech Hub, 4th Largest Economy: RSS Gen Secy Dismisses Common American Perception About India Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Thursday (local time) said that India is a tech hub and the fourth-largest economy in the world, and these aspects are missed in the common American perceptions about India.

Washington DC [US], April 24 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Thursday (local time) said that India is a tech hub and the fourth-largest economy in the world, and these aspects are missed in the common American perceptions about India.

He highlighted that India is a tech hub and the world's fourth-largest economy, and defended the RSS against claims of Hindu supremacism or opposition to minorities, women's development, and modernisation.

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Speaking at the Hudson Institute, Hosabale said, "America's misunderstanding is not only about the RSS... America's misunderstanding about India is that it is overpopulated, full of slums, poverty, and is the land of snakes, slums and swamis. India is also a tech hub... India is the fourth-largest economy in the world."

"These things are somehow missed in the common American perception. About RSS, also, the narrative that has been created, knowingly or unknowingly, or as a part of an agenda, is that RSS is a Hindu supremacist and in a way anti-Christian, anti minority, anti-development of women and anti-modernisation. What is pro is not always told," he said.

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Hosabale described the organisation as a people's voluntary movement rooted in India's cultural and civilisational values, saying it focuses on building character, community service, and societal organisation through daily and weekly assemblies, relief activities, and the creation of nearly 40 civic institutions.

"RSS is a people's voluntary movement inspired by cultural ethos and civilisation values of the ancient society of India, which is generally known as Hindu culture... To create volunteers with character, self-confidence, a sense of service to the community and for organising the society, the RSS organises daily assemblies and weekly assemblies for 1 hour," he said.

"Through these 1 hour gathering, we inculcate values of life... To create human social capital for the purpose of society's betterment and the nation's oneness... RSS renders services like relief activities during natural calamities... RSS volunteers have created civic institutions numbering nearly 40," Hosabale further said.

Hosabale said that Hindu identity is viewed by the RSS as a civilisational, not religious, identity.

He added that tensions with minority groups and neighbouring countries stem from political interests and historical misinterpretations, and emphasised that ongoing dialogue with minority communities is key to resolving misunderstandings.

"In RSS's view, Hindu identity is a civilisational identity, not a religious one... RSS has always emphasised cultural ethos and civilisational values which do not have anything to do with a religion directly... Tensions have been there on and off because of political interests, wrong interpretation of history and other mechanisms. RSS believes that continuous and comprehensive dialogues with all these groups will definitely help in clearing the misgivings... RSS is engaged in such dialogues with a group of minorities and their leadership. Tensions between neighbouring countries are there because of various factors, because of the political leadership of neighbouring countries. Many times the mutuality and trust were damaged in the past decades... The problem is only with one neighbouring country, which was born out of the Indian womb. It has become a neighbouring country, but many people are behind that country to create problems," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)