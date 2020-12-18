Aizawl, Dec 18 (PTI) Nine more people including three Border Security Force (BSF) jawans have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, pushing the state's tally to 4,094, an official said on Friday.

Of the nine fresh cases, three were reported from Lawngtlai district, two each from Aizawl and Lunglei and one case each from Kolasib and Serchhip districts, the official said.

While five patients have travel history, the rest four were diagnosed during contact tracing, he said.

Only one patient has developed symptoms of COVID-19, while the rest eight patients were asymptomatic, the official said.

He said that the number of active cases in the state now stands at 164, of which 68 are in Aizawl district, followed by Lawngtlai (44), Lunglei (34), Serchhip (10), Kolasib (6) and Champhai (2).

Siaha, Saitual, Mamit, Khawzawl and Hnahthial district districts are COVID-19 free as of now.

With 15 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Thursday, the total number of recoveries has risen to 3,923, he said.

The state has also reported seven COVID-19 deaths till date.

Mizoram has so far tested 1,69,138 samples, including 936 on Thursday.

