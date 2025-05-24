Saran (Bihar), May 24 (PTI) A nine-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by five people, including three underaged boys, in Bihar's Saran district, police said on Saturday.

Police said the accused dumped her body near a brick kiln in Bhateshari village within Jalalpur police station limits after murdering her.

Two persons have been arrested and three minor boys detained in connection with the incident.

According to the complaint filed by the victim's family, the accused overpowered the girl while she was returning from school, gang-raped her, and then killed her on Friday.

"After sexually assaulting the girl, the accused murdered her and dumped her body near a brick kiln", police said.

