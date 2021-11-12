Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): In an endeavour to conserve the wildlife of Arunachal Pradesh, a total of 90 personal air guns were surrendered on Thursday by the residents of the Sikiputu and Raga area in Kamle district under state's 'Air Gun Surrender Abhiyan'.

Speaking to ANI, Mama Natung, Arunachal Pradesh Forest Minister said, "Air Gun Abhiyan had been started on March 17, 2020, in lumbung Village, East Kameng. So far, over 2000 guns have been surrendered. The Abhiyan has been upgraded from air guns to licensed guns so as to uplift the conservation."

The state forest minister further appealed to neighbouring states to begin this Abhiyan to conserve wildlife. "I want to appeal to the neighbouring states like Assam, Nagaland to start this programme so that we can preserve our wildlife,"

He also said that with this initiative the hunting practice has been declined and the wildlife population is being conserved thus this programme is playing a crucial role in making people aware of the importance of the Wildlife ecosystem.

Takam Raja, a participant in the programme said that this programme is very motivating as it helps in balancing the ecosystem. "It will be dangerous if only human beings will be left on this planet. Our ecosystem will collapse. So, it was necessary to take an initiative like this. It has been started by the state government," he added. (ANI)

