Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], November 19 (ANI): Following Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's on-site inspection of the operations at the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse site on Sunday, Uttarakhand Disaster Management Secretary Ranjit Sinha said that a 900-mm-diameter pipe is being inserted with the help of an Auger machine.

"We are inserting a 900-mm-diameter pipe with the help of the Auger machine. We have reached 22 meters and we are going ahead rapidly," Sinha said while speaking to reporters on Sunday.

Sinha added that a second lifeline pipe is being inserted above the one already in place.

"There is a lifeline pipe for sending food and other necessary items. We are inserting another pipe above it because there is less debris there. There, we have gone to 42 meters and only a few metres are left. We will have another pipe for life support when that is ready," the state Disaster Management Secretary said.

Sinha added that talks are on to send a robot above the roof of the tunnel to check the place between the debris and the tunnel so that a pipe can be sent for life support.

"Thirdly, on the roof of the tunnel on which debris is present, there is space between the debris and the tunnel. We are working on sending a robot so that it can analyse how much space is available and if we can send a pipe for life support. If there is more space there, we can rescue people from there," he said.

The Disaster Management Secretary said that two side tunnels will also be constructed for an escape route.

"We are working on two side tunnels, that is tunnels at the side of the main tunnel for the escape route. This has been given to RBNL (Rail Vikas Nigam Limited) which is making tunnels for railways. I think they will get the plan today and start working tomorrow," he said.

Speaking about another route for carrying out the rescue work, Sinha said, "Next, we will be working on the Barkut tunnel end; we will be working on the remaining 400-meter part. The responsibility has been given to TSDC. They said that they would construct a 2-2.5-meter-diameter tunnel so that people could be rescued."

Sinha also added that vertical digging will be done to carry on rescue work or at least provide life support.

"Moreover, we will do vertical drilling and make a bore so that we can rescue people if the bore's diameter is sufficient or we can at least send life support," he said.

The under-construction tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway collapsed in the early hours of November 12. (ANI)

