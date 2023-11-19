Kathmandu, November 19: Five elderly people, including two women, who were staying in makeshift tents have died due to harsh cold weather in Nepal's earthquake-hit Jajarkot district, police said on Sunday. While three elderly persons -- a man and two women -- died on Saturday, two others died on Friday, they said.

All the five elderly individuals had taken refuge under separate tents as their homes were rendered uninhabitable by the destructive earthquake that hit the district earlier this month, police said. Jajarkot was hit by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake on November 3 in which at least 153 people were killed and thousands rendered homeless. Nepal Bans TikTok Citing 'indecent Materials'.

According to local authorities, over 34,000 families in Jajarkot continue to live under makeshift tents as their residences were completely damaged by the earthquake. Among the most vulnerable to the harsh conditions are children, new mothers, patients with chronic illnesses, and the elderly population.

