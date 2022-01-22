Kolkata, Jan 22 (PTI) West Bengal on Saturday recorded 9191 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 fatalities, a bulletin of the state health department said.

The caseload in the infection is now 19,58,265.

The bulletin said the positivity rate improved to 11.13 per cent from Friday's 12.58 per cent and the number of active cases declined by 11,159 to 123657.

At least 20,313 recoveries were reported in West Bengal in the past 24 hours which improved the discharge rate to 92.65 per cent. So far, 18,14,306 people have recovered from the disease in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic, it said.

The largest number of COVID-19 fatalities were reported from the city and neighbouring which recorded seven deaths each on Saturday.

Neighbouring North 24 Parganas district accounted for six deaths, Hooghly four, three each in South 24 Parganas and Birbhum districts and the rest from other districts of Bengal.

The total number of deaths in the state due to the pandemic is now 20,302, the health department bulletin said.

The day's maximum number of 1489 fresh infections was reported from the city, followed by North 24 Parganas with 1,360 cases, it said.

Since Friday, Bengal tested 82,564 samples taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,27,06,510, the bulletin added.

On Saturday, Bengal administered 4,80,356 vaccines taking the total number of jabs given till date to 11,79,62,562, an official said.

