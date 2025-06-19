New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday confirmed the arrival of 94 Indian students from Jammu and Kashmir who had been evacuated from Iran had safely reached Delhi.

In a post on social media X, the CM wrote that the Government had been making transport arrangements to ensure the smooth journey of the students back to Jammu and Kashmir.

"94 of our students evacuated from Iran have safely reached Delhi. The Government is making transport arrangements to ensure their smooth journey home, which will be in place within the next few hours," the CM's post read.

Earlier in the day, a total of 110 Indian nationals were evacuated and flown down to Delhi under Operation Sindhu.

The students evacuated from Urmia, Iran, thanked the Government of India.

An evacuated student said that the Indian authorities did a good job and all students are being evacuated. He added that the situation in Iran, especially in Tehran, is worsening day by day.

"The situation over there is worsening day by day... The situation is particularly very bad in Tehran. Indian students are all being evacuated from there. We are from Urmia University. Indian authorities are doing a good job. All students are being evacuated and taken to a safe place," the student told reporters."

We were evacuated from our University and taken to Armenia, after which we were taken to Qatar. From Qatar, we reached India," he added.

Ghazal, a student evacuated from Iran, told ANI, "We are all very happy that we returned home and the Indian Embassy evacuated us properly. We are very thankful to them... The situation in Urmia, where we lived, was much better than in Tehran."

Recalling the horrors of the conflict, Yasir Gaffar, an India evacuated from Iran, said that they saw the missiles passing by and the loud sounds at night.

"We saw the missiles passing by and the loud sounds at night... I am happy to reach India... I haven't given up on my dreams... When the situation improves, we will return to Iran..." he said.

A student evacuated said, "I am happy that I am back in our country. We didn't see any such thing in Urmia, but in other places across Iran, the situation was bad... The Government of India helped a lot, which is why we are back home."

Mariam Roz, a student evacuated, said that the Indian Embassy prepared for everything, and they did not face any issues.

"The Indian Embassy had already prepared everything for us. We did not face any issues. We are travelling for three days, so we are tired... The situation was not so bad in Urmia when we left. We would see missiles from the windows of our dorm," Mariam told ANI.

Another student said, "I am a final year MBBS student at Urmia University... We saw drones and missiles. We were scared... We are happy to return to India and are very thankful to the Government of India, especially the Ministry of External Affairs... Our parents were also worried, but now they are happy." (ANI)

