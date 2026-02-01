Jalandhar (Punjab) February 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the Union Budget presented in Parliament earlier in the day will empower the poor, increase the income of farmers and boost the Make in India initiative.

Addressing a gathering on the 649th Jayanti celebration of Sant Ravidass in Jalandhar, PM Modi greeted the audience and recalled the contributions of the revered saint.

Also Read | Phoenix Mall Coming to Thane: Demolition of Huhtamaki Paper Products Site in Majiwada Marks Formal Commencement of Phoenix Mills Project (See Pics).

"I am confident that with the blessings of Sant Ravidas Ji, we will certainly achieve the goal of a Developed India. Just this morning, the country's budget was presented in Parliament. This budget is one that will further empower the poor, the annadata , the youth power, and the women power. This is a budget to strengthen villages. This is a budget to increase farmers' income. This is a budget that will promote Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India," he said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026 in Parliament on Monday.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Unveils New Name of Adampur Airport As 'Shri Guru Ravidass Maharaj Ji Airport' (See Pics and Video).

He said Saint Ravidas showed the path of service.

"I pay my respects to this soil of Punjab. Today is the sacred occasion of the 649th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas Ji. I am fortunate to be among you all on this pious occasion. I extend my greetings to all my fellow countrymen on Sant Ravidas Jayanti and Magh Purnima... I have had the good fortune of serving Kashi as a Member of Parliament... It was on the ghats of Kashi that the teachings of Sant Ravidas Ji were revealed... We all draw great inspiration from him," PM Modi said.

PM Modi earlier visited Adampur airport in Punjab and unveiled the new name of the Airport as 'Shri Guru Ravidass Maharaj Ji Airport, Adampur.

PM Modi also inaugurated the Terminal Building at Halwara Airport in Ludhiana, Punjab.

The Prime Minister visited Punjab on the 649th Birth Anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas and renaming of Adampur Airport honours the revered saint and social reformer whose teachings of equality, compassion, and human dignity continue to inspire India's social ethos.

The Terminal Building, inaugurated by the Prime Minister at Halwara Airport, will establish a new gateway for the State, serving Ludhiana and its surrounding industrial and agricultural hinterland. Located in Ludhiana district, Halwara is also home to a strategically important Indian Air Force station.

The earlier airport at Ludhiana had a relatively small runway, suitable for small-size aircrafts. To improve connectivity and accommodate larger aircraft, a new civil enclave has been developed at Halwara which has a longer runway capable of handling A320-type aircraft, a release said.

The terminal incorporates several green and energy-efficient features, including LED lighting, insulated roofing, rainwater harvesting systems, sewage and water treatment plants, and the use of recycled water for landscaping. The architectural design reflects Punjab's rich cultural heritage, offering passengers a distinctive and regionally inspired travel experience. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)