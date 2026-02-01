Melbourne [Australia], February 1 (ANI): The World No. 1, Carlos Alcaraz, scripted history as he became the youngest player to complete the Career Grand Slam after lifting his maiden Australian Open title on Sunday, according to the ATP.

The 22-year-old Spaniard achieved this historic feat after defeating his rival and Serbian legend Novak Djokovic in the Melbourne final to earn his seventh major crown.

The world No.1 defeated 10-time Australian Open champion Djokovic in a thrilling four-set final (2-6 6-2 6-3 7-5) to etch his name into the record books. Alcaraz won the final in three hours and two minutes.

Alcaraz also became the sixth man in the Open Era to achieve the Career Grand Slam, according to the ATP. Notably, this was also Alcaraz's first Melbourne final since his Australian Open debut.

According to the ATP, only four players have completed the Career Grand Slam in the 21st century. Djokovic was the most recent to do so, in 2016, followed by Rafael Nadal (2010) and Roger Federer (2009). With this, Alcaraz, 22, has cemented his place among the legends.

Players who have completed their Career Grand Slam in Men, Open Era are - Carlos Alcaraz (22 years and 272 days) Rod Laver (24 years and 32 days), Rafael Nadal (24 years and 102 days), Roger Federer (27 years and 303 days), Novak Djokovic (29 years and 15 days) and Andre Agassi (29 years and 68 days). According to ATP, Laver completed the Career Grand Slam as an amateur in 1962 and in the Open Era in 1969.

The World No. 1 is also the youngest man in the Open Era to win seven major singles titles, ahead of Bjorn Borg, who clinched seventh major title at Roland Garros in 1979.

In 2022, Alcaraz claimed his first major title at the US Open, and with that triumph, he became the youngest No. 1 in the PIF ATP Rankings (since 1973). The Spaniard clinched his maiden Wimbledon trophy in 2023 and defended his title in the 2024 Grand Slam event. At Roland Garros, Alcaraz triumphed in 2024 and 2025. (ANI)

