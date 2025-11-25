Anandpur Sahib (Punjab) [India], November 25 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced on Tuesday that a heritage street city will be built in Anandpur Sahib and called on people to preserve the sanctity of the holy city.

His message came a day after a special session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly, part of the three-day commemoration of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, was held on Monday in Anandpur Sahib in Punjab.

"A heritage street will be built in Anandpur Sahib. You will soon witness a major transformation in the city. Anandpur Sahib has been granted holy city status, and now it is our responsibility to preserve and uphold its sanctity..." CM Mann told a gathering here.

Meanwhile, AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday that one religion is fighting with another religion without any meaning today in our country and stressed that people of different communities must live in peace.

He also noted the current wars going on in the world, without naming anyone and highlighted the efforts of Guru Teg Bahadur towards religious pluralism

"... Today, so many wars are going on all over the world... How many wars are going on in the name of religion in our country?... What did Guru Teg Bahadur Ji do? He sacrificed his head to protect the other Hindu religion. If we all adopt this: sacrificing everything to protect another religion. All the wars in the entire world will end. There will be peace everywhere... Today, in our country, one religion is fighting another religion... What is the meaning of these wars? There is no meaning. We must live in peace...," Kejriwal told a gathering here.

Guru Tegh Bahadur, remembered as "Hind di Chadar", sacrificed his life in 1675 to uphold the right to freedom of belief. His martyrdom occupies a significant place in India's socio-religious history, symbolising the defence of pluralism and civil liberties. The state government said the observance aims to raise awareness of his teachings on compassion, equality and resilience.

Commemorating Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom day serves to honour and preserve the legacy of the ninth Sikh Guru while upholding the religious sentiments of the people. Sikhs mark the day with special prayers in Gurdwaras across the country. (ANI)

