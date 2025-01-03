By Amrit Prakash

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): As Mahakumbh 2025 approaches, a new luxury cottage complex in Sector 25, Arail, promises to offer pilgrims and tourists an immersive experience rooted in Sanatan Dharma. Constructed on UP Tourism-approved land, this sprawling 5-acre property combines spirituality, tradition, and modern luxury, just three kilometres from the mela grounds.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: DA Hike For Central Govt Employees Expected Early This Year? Check Latest Update.

With 200 cottages named Vishnu Nivas, Arjun Nivas, Ram Nivas, and Krishna Nivas, the facility celebrates India's rich spiritual heritage. Designed with a tricolour theme reflecting patriotism and cultural pride, the complex aims to create a global impression of Sanatan Dharma.

The cottages offer a serene atmosphere with continuous chanting of mantras through an interconnected speaker system. Visitors can savour authentic satvik bhojan, free from onion and garlic, and partake in daily Ganga Aarti by the flowing Ganga River. Evening bhajans by professional artists and yoga sessions led by a Rishikesh team enhance the spiritual experience.

Also Read | Employment Rise in India: 17.9 Crore Jobs Created in 10 Years, Significant Surge Across Agriculture, Manufacturing and Services Sectors, Reveals RBI Data.

Speaking to ANI 'Himanshu Agarwal', propreiter of Rishikul Kumbh Cottage said "This cottage is located in Sector 25, Arel, on land approved by UP Tourism, and is approximately three kilometres away from the Mela area. Spread over about 5 acres, we have constructed around 200 luxury cottages here, categorized into three types: Semi-Deluxe, Luxury, and Deluxe. Additionally, some cottages have been designed specifically for families. We have arranged for Satvik meals in these cottages, offering food without onion and garlic, so that visiting devotees can enjoy such meals. We have also provided additional amenities, including the Ganga Aarti in the evenings. For devotional singing, we have tied up with several artists".

He further added "Our aim is to provide luxury at affordable prices. On non-peak days, the price of these cottages is set at Rs10,000. Considering the restrictions, we have set a three-day package price of Rs50,000 (inclusive of all meals) for peak days. Right behind our cottages flows the Ganga River. We are making efforts to construct a ghat here to facilitate Ganga Aarti. The entire campus is connected through speakers, broadcasting chants and mantras from morning till evening, fostering positivity among visitors. The day will conclude with the Ganga Aarti in the evening".

"We have organized a team from Rishikesh to conduct regular yoga sessions here. Our cottages are affordable, and we fully support the initiative by our honourable Chief Minister to promote Sanatan culture. Keeping patriotism and Sanatan Dharma in mind, we have designed the cottages with a tricolour theme to spread its essence globally," Agarwal said.

Himanshu prioritised employing local women in the construction and operations of the property. Speaking about this, he said, "To provide maximum employment opportunities, we have involved local women in constructing these cottages. My primary aim is to generate as much employment as possible for the people of our city".

"Our cottages can accommodate approximately 600 people per day. We have given meaningful names to the cottages. The Semi-Deluxe category is named Vishnu Nivas, the second category is Arjun Nivas, and the third category is Ram Nivas. Finally, the premium cottages are called Krishna Nivas," he added.

Mahakumbh, held every 14 years in Prayagraj, is the world's largest spiritual congregation, drawing millions of devotees from across the globe. Rooted in Sanatan Dharma, the event signifies a celestial alignment that creates an auspicious period for spiritual cleansing and devotion. Pilgrims flock to the Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers--to take the holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation). The upcoming Mahakumbh is expected to host over 45 Crore visitors, marking a historic occasion for India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)