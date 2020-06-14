Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | A Young and Talented Actor, Gone Too Soon: Rahul on Sushant Singh Rajput

Agency News PTI| Jun 14, 2020 08:34 PM IST
India News | A Young and Talented Actor, Gone Too Soon: Rahul on Sushant Singh Rajput

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condoled the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, saying "a young and talented actor, gone too soon".

Gandhi expressed sadness at the demise of Rajput and sent his condolences to his family and fans.

"I am sorry to hear about the passing of Sushant Singh Rajput. A young and talented actor, gone too soon. My condolences to his family, friends and fans across the world," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Bollywood actor Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment on Sunday, police said. He was 34.

"He has committed suicide at his residence.... We are investigating," a senior police officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

