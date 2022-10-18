New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Teams of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and aviation regulator DGCA will be probing the helicopter crash near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand that killed seven pilgrims on Tuesday, according to a senior official.

The operator of the ill-fated helicopter - Aryan Aviation - had come under the regulatory scanner and was fined Rs 5 lakh recently by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for certain violations. The senior DGCA official said the teams of AAIB and DGCA have already left for the site.

Also Read | Mumbai Airport Operational After 6-Hours Post-Monsoon Runway Maintenance Works.

It is an accident as per the classification of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), and AAIB will be probing the case, the official added.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will also be investigating the accident.

Also Read | SBI Recruitment 2022: Application Invited for 1422 CBO Posts at sbi.co.in; Here's How to Apply.

The chopper - Bell 407 (VT-RPN) - operated by Aryan Aviation burst into flames at around 11.45 am at Dev Darshini in Garud Chatti, Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)