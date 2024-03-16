New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday accused the BJP of violating the Constitution and trying to crush democracy in the country during the last 10 years of its rule and said the people were "desperately" waiting for the general elections.

The Lok Sabha polls will be held across the country in seven phases beginning April 19 and the counting of votes will take place on June 4 for the world's biggest election exercise in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will bid for a third consecutive term.

At a press conference, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP)Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai said that his party and the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance are ready to fight the Lok Sabha polls with full strength.

"The way BJP has violated the Constitution and tried to crush the democracy in the country in the last 10 years of its rule, even the people were desperately waiting for the elections," he said, welcoming the declaration of poll dates.

It's an opportunity for the people to express their pain in the last 10 years of the BJP rule, Rai said.

Voting for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will held on May 25. Notification for the polls will be issued on April 29.

In Delhi, the AAP and the Congress have entered a seat-sharing agreement. The AAP has already fielded its candidates for East Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi and West Delhi seats. The Congress is yet to name its candidates for its share of the national capital's three seats -- Chandni Chowk, North East and North West.

Rai said that the Congress should also declare its candidates quickly to facilitate a unified campaign by the INDIA bloc.

The BJP, the main rival of the AAP-Congress combine, has already declared candidates for the seven seats.

