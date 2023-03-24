New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday appointed five national joint secretaries.

Sudhir Vaghani, Umesh Makwana, Hemant Khava, Bhupat Bhayani and Pankaj Singh were appointed as national joint secretaries of AAP.

Sudhir Vaghani, Umesh Makwana, Hemant Khava and Bhupat Bhayani are AAP MLAs from Gujarat while Pankaj Singh is the former president of AAP Madhya Pradesh.

The development comes ahead of the assembly elections to be held in several states this year. (ANI)

