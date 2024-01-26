New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday appointed it state social media coordinator and 28 district social media secretaries for Delhi, in the run-up to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Ritik Gupta has been appointed as the state social media coordinator, the party said in its X post announcing the office-bearers.

"The Party hereby announces the following office bearers for the state of Delhi. Congratulations to all," the party said in a post on X.

The AAP has been appointing office-bearers in various capacities in the run-up to the high octane polls.

