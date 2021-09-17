Chandigarh, Sep 17 (PTI) Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday referred to "apes and monkeys" and was called the "Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics" in an sharp exchange on Twitter with an AAP spokesperson.

It started out with Sidhu slamming the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for doing "drama" over the controversial farm laws enacted at the Centre a year back.

Sidhu had called the SAD "creators and defenders" of the "black laws" while accusing AAP of staging a drama of tearing copies of the farm laws in the Delhi Assembly.

Sidhu alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi had last year notified one of the farm laws even when farmers were sitting at the borders of the national capital protesting against the legislations.

"Exploitation of farmers and decreasing prices even on crops where MSP is announced--@Arvind Kejriwal Ji you notified the Private Mandi's central black law! Has it been de-notified or the masquerading is still going on..?" Sidhu tweeted.

Hitting back, AAP leader Raghav Chadha said, "The Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics--Navjot Singh Sidhu--has received a scolding from the Congress high command for non-stop rant against Capt (Amarinder)."

"Therefore today, for a change, he went after Arvind Kejriwal. Wait till tomorrow for he shall resume his diatribe against Capt with vehemence," Chadha tweeted.

In a sharp reaction later, Sidhu on Twitter said, "They say man descended from the apes and the monkeys, Looking at your mind@raghav chadha I believe you are still descending! You still haven't answered my question about notifying the Farm Laws by your Government."

Earlier in the day, the SAD led by its president Sukhbir Singh Badal and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal held a protest march against the laws in Delhi to mark the first anniversary of the passage of the laws, prompting police to detain both leaders.

Sidhu on Wednesday too had attacked the Badals of the Shiromani Akali Dal, accusing them of laying the foundation of the Centre's farm laws over which farmers are protesting for the past several months.

Attacking the SAD, Sidhu once again alleged that they were "creators and defenders" of the "black laws".

"The creators and defenders of the black laws are shedding crocodile tears today!!. Your drama stands exposed..#Black Day," Sidhu tweeted.

Sidhu had alleged that one of the Centre's laws is a "photostat copy" of the Punjab Contract Farming Act, 2013 enacted during the previous SAD-BJP government led by Parkash Singh Badal.

The Amritsar MLA had also claimed that the Badals initially supported the central laws and then took a U-turn after facing heat from farmers.

