New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) The AAP Thursday claimed that BJP councilor Sanjay Thakur faces multiple complaints of real estates-related fraud and forgery but the Delhi Police has allegedly not taken any action against him yet.

No immediate reaction was available from the BJP leader.

Addressing a press conference, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed the BJP's councilor job is just create a nexus with builders and raise buildings.

“Many complaints of fraud and forgery have been lodged against BJP's Councilor Sanjay Thakur. The Delhi Police has not taken any action yet,” he claimed.

Bhardwaj further demanded that Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta explain what action the party has taken against him.

