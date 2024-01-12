India News | AAP, Cong Leaders Discuss Seat Sharing for Lok Sabha Polls

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Leaders of INDIA bloc parties the Congress and AAP held a meeting here on Friday to discuss seat sharing in Delhi, Punjab and other states for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, with both sides saying the talks were progressing well.
The meeting at Congress leader Mukul Wasnik's residence on Friday evening went on for nearly two hours, sources said.
The last talks over seat sharing held on Monday had remained inconclusive even as both the Congress and AAP leaders said talks were progressing in a positive direction.
AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak, Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha took part in the meeting. The Congress was represented by Wasnik and other party leaders.
