New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) The national council of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday elected a new 34-member executive body which included Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, sources said.

Kejriwal who addressed the national council meeting virtually asked party leaders and workers to prove their worth by working for the society and the country instead of aspiring for party tickets and posts.

"The names of 34 leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, were put before the council members in the meeting for election. All were unanimously supported by the council," said a party source.

Party's chief ministerial candidate for Uttarakhand assembly polls Ajay Kothiyal, Punjab Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Maan, Gujarat leaders Ishudan Gadhvi and Gopal Italia were also elected to the executive body, sources said.

Other notable elected members of the executive were Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Sushil Gupta, Delhi MLAs Ragahv Chadha, Dilip Pandey, Rakhi Birlan, Atishi and Durgesh Pathak.

All the ministers of the Kejriwal government, except Transport minister Kailash Gahlot, were also elected in the executive, they said.

The council meeting was attended by around 350 members. The new executive will meet on Sunday to discuss political issues, including upcoming assembly elections in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Gujarat.

