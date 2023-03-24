New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) The Arvind Kejriwal government has failed on all fronts and despite its claim of revolutionising the education sector, Delhi ranked eighth among states and Union territories in the Performance Grading Index, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said on Friday.

Speaking in the Assembly, Bidhuri charged that the government "has completely failed in solving problems in the areas of education, health, electricity-water supplies, transport, ration and pollution".

The government claimed revolutionising the education sector, "but the truth is that Delhi ranks eight in the national Performance Grading Index. In the board exam results last year, Delhi stood fifth in class 12 and fifteenth in class 10."

"In the health sector, the structure of mohalla clinics has completely collapsed with no doctors, no medicines, and no pathological test facility," he claimed.

The Delhi government is a complete failure on every front, he said.

Bidhuri also claimed that semi-pucca structures at schools of the Delhi government could prove dangerous for children in case the city is hit by an earthquake.

He also said that despite a free power supply scheme, domestic consumers using more than 400 units of power a month were paying their bills at the rate of Rs 8.50 per unit -- the "highest" in the country. The rate for commercial users ranged from Rs 13-18 per unit, he said.

Bidhuri also alleged that the Delhi government could not lift 4.5 lakh quintals of ration from godowns to distribute among the poor in December.

