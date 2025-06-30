Chandigarh, Jun 30 (PTI) Launching a vitriolic attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over its land pooling policy, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Monday called it a "Ponzi scheme" and alleged that the land of farmers is being "seized by enticing them with false promises of four times the profit".

Jakhar further alleged that the land pooling scheme has been designed with the intention of "looting" Punjab.

The BJP leader said the government officials are "falsely" claiming that farmers will not lose their land, but once a land notification is issued, the farmer cannot even sell it.

"If an owner cannot sell their land, isn't this a violation of their rights?" he asked.

Jakhar alleged that this scheme was aimed at "earning commissions through favoured real estate players".

He warned Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema that since they hold constitutional positions, they will be held accountable for Punjab's "exploitation".

"Those orchestrating this scheme will pack up and leave for Delhi once the government changes," he alleged.

Earlier this month, the Punjab Cabinet had given its nod to the land pooling policy asserting that not even a single yard will be forcibly acquired from land owners.

When asked to comment on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia's arrest in a disproportionate assets case, Jakhar said the courts will decide who is right or wrong, but the AAP government should take uniform action against all rather than "selective targeting", which raises doubts.

He pointed out that individuals against whom the chief minister had vowed action in the Punjab Assembly have not faced any consequences, alleging either that "palms have been greased or the said leaders buckled at Mann's feet".

