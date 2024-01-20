Chandigarh (Punjab and Haryana) [India], January 20 (ANI): BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh expressed serious concern on Saturday about the steep decline in investments in Punjab after the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government took over the rule of the state.

"Reports appearing in the media suggested that there was more than an 85 percent decline in the investments coming to the state, which was a cause for alarm for Punjab, "Chugh told ANI.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: PM Narendra Modi, Wearing Rudraksha-Mala, Takes Holy Dip in 'Agni Theerth' Beach; Prays at Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram (Watch Videos).

"At a time when the drug mafia, liquor mafia, sand mafia and others have been having a field play, how could investment come to Punjab? No wonder Punjab has been pushed to the brink by the AAP government, he added.

Referring to a study conducted by the Export Promotion Council and Confederation of Organic Food Producers, Chugh said after the AAP government took over Punjab, it saw a decline in investments from Rs 23,655 crores in 21-22 to Rs 3,492 crores in 2022-23, which spoke of the anarchy and indecision that the AAP government has injected among the entrepreneurs."

Also Read | Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: BJP President JP Nadda Receives Ram Temple Invite, Says Will Visit After January 22.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said to ANI, "The Bhagwant Mann government has been creating a false facade in the form of 'rangla Punjab' knowing very well that the new enterprise is running away from Punjab and there has been a steep rise in unemployment among the youth."

The AAP government in Punjab has been following deceptively popular policies to hoodwink the masses and the bubble will be bursting soon in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, Chugh added.

Earlier, on the 9th of January BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh asserted that the Aam Admi clinics operating throughout the state are a "racket" and called for an investigation into the matter."

Aam Admi clinics in the entire state have collapsed and have proved to be a dismal failure.

"It is a racket being run by the Bhagwant Mann government that needs investigation," said Tarun Chugh.

Chugh further alleged that a large number of people were being subjected to fake pathology and radiological tests and a facade of medical services had been created to fool the people of Punjab.

Chugh also demanded a CBI investigation into the workings of the Aam Admi clinics in the state and strongly condemned the AAP government in Punjab for misleading the entire state on health issues which are so crucial in a state where drugs and other problems have been afflicting the people endlessly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)