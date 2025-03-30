Patiala (Punjab) [India], March 30 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia extended his greetings on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri. On this occasion, Sisodia extended wishes at the ancient Maa Kali Temple in Patiala and shared the glimpses of his visit on his official 'X' handle.

"Happy Navratri to all of you. It is not just a festival... It is nine days when we feel the all forces of existence within us in different forms, and connect with the depths of the soul through devotion to them", Sisodia wrote in his 'X' post.

Also Read | 'Mann Ki Baat' 2025: Festivals Show How Unity Is Woven Into Diversity of India, Says PM Narendra Modi.

"Today, on the first day of Navratri, I bowed my head at the feet of Maa Kali in the ancient Maa Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala. Visiting this temple is a supernatural experience - the mind becomes stable, and a wonderful energy awakens within. Standing here, I felt as if Maa herself is giving strength to her devotees", the post added.

"I prayed to Maa- May there be happiness, peace, health and prosperity in all your lives. May every child get good education, May there be food in every home and love in every heart. May Punjab progress, may the country move ahead", Manish Sisodia's post read.

Also Read | Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Cheiraoba, Cheti Chand 2025 Wishes: Rahul Gandhi Sends Warm Wishes for Peace, Prosperity on Navratri and Other Festivals.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu extended her wishes on occasion of Hindu Nav Varsha being celebrated with different names in various regions of the country."Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on Chaitra Shukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba," the President said.

President Murmu said that these festivals, which are celebrated to welcome the advent of the spring season, were a symbol of unity.

"These festivals celebrated to welcome the spring season and the advent of the New Year, are a symbol of unity in the rich cultural diversity of India. These festivals infuse new energy and enthusiasm in the countrymen. On this occasion, I wish happiness and prosperity for all," she added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)