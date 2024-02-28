New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sandeep Pathak outlined the party's strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Wednesday.

Pathak emphasised the need for a robust alternative, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party 's (BJP's) track record primarily revolves around the buying and selling of MPs and MLAs.

"The strategy is simple. People need a strong alternative. If you look at the BJP's track record, they just did one thing that is, buying and selling, be it MLAs, MPs, or even suppressing agencies like the CBI. This is their business. People should be aware of this. We want to be free from this," MP Sandeep Pathak said.

Highlighting the call for unity against the current government, Pathak stated, "It's not just about how many seats we contest or win; it's about providing a robust alternative. All political parties must come together to stop the BJP's misgovernance and attacks on democracy."

He also expressed confidence in the names of candidates that were announced for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

"We announced the names of candidates for Delhi yesterday. We also announced the names for Gujarat, Haryana, and Assam. The announcement for Punjab remains to be made. I believe that they are all very good candidates. Campaigning will be done now and issues of the people will be raised," MP Sandeep Pathak said.

Commenting on the results of the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Sabha election, Pathak accused the BJP of engaging in buying and selling practices wherever they faced challenges in winning elections.

"Don't call it cross-voting; buying and selling have taken place. They purchase and sell in every election. Wherever they can't win elections, they resort to this. You saw how they openly indulged in 'theft' in Chandigarh. Their main agenda is 'electoral theft'. They misuse the entire government machinery for this. They are not toppling governments, they are toppling the country, toppling the reputation of the country," MP Sandeep Pathak concluded.

Also, speaking about the suspension of Delhi's solar policy, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sandeep Pathak expressed deep disappointment, accusing the BJP of directing their anger not just at Kejriwal but at Delhi and its residents.

"This is a matter of great sorrow. The solar policy that I encourage everyone in the country to read is a highly progressive and advanced policy, not just for Delhi but the Prime Minister and the BJP should consider implementing it nationwide. Leave aside the country. If it's happening in Delhi, at least let it be implemented there. However, they are creating obstacles as if it's their approach towards everything. Their anger is not just directed at Kejriwal but also against Delhi and the people of Delhi because they want to change how Kejriwal wins, questioning why he wins. They can't stand to see any success or happiness for the people of Delhi. It hurts them to witness such good policies being halted. They want to stop all work and their goal is not to progress the country. They are just involved in dirty politics," Sandeep Pathak said. (ANI)

