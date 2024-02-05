New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh will not take oath today as the Rajya Sabha Chairman has refused to allow him to take oath as a Member of Parliament.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said that the matter is currently with the Privileges Committee.

Also Read | Gujarati ‘Thug’ Remark: Supreme Court Reserves Order on Quashing Defamation Case Against Tejashwi Yadav.

Singh has been arrested and charge-sheeted in the Delhi Excise Policy money laundering case.

Earlier, the Rouse Avenue court on Saturday allowed Singh to take oath as MP Rajya Sabha in custody.

Also Read | Dog Attack in UK: Elderly Woman Mauled to Death by XL Bullys As Grandson Watched in Horror.

The court also extended the judicial custody of Sanjay Singh till February 17. He was produced physically before the court.

Special Judge M. K. Nagpal allowed Sanjay Singh's request to allow him to take oath in judicial custody.

He withdrew the plea, seeking interim bail to attend the ongoing Parliament session and to take the oath. It was submitted that he has to appear before a court in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on February 7.

Singh was earlier granted permission to file his election nomination and to collect his membership certificate from the returning officer.

However, his regular bail was dismissed on December 22, 2023. His bail is pending before the High Court.

The bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma, after hearing the arguments made by both sides, reserved the order. Senior Advocate Mohit Mathur appeared for Sanjay Singh, while Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju appeared for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the matter.

In its reply filed by ED, the probe agency has opposed the bail petition of Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh and alleged that he was involved in creating a special purpose vehicle to launder the proceeds of crime that would have been generated from the business arising out of the policy changes as conspired by him and his co-conspirators.

Sanjay Singh was then involved in acquiring, possessing, concealing, dissipating and using proceeds of crime generated from the Delhi Liquor Scam pertaining to the policy period of 2021-22, said ED.

He was arrested on October 4, 2023, by the ED in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Thereafter, a prosecution complaint was filed by the ED. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)