New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) The Congress on Monday accused the AAP leadership of being rattled and resorting to intimidation and threats against Partap Singh Bajwa, its legislature party leader in Punjab, over his statement on the "recovery" of grenades in the state.

In a post on X, AICC general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh alleged that governance in Punjab had completely collapsed and the chief minister was clearly "insecure and incompetent" while asserting the Congress would not be silenced and continue to raise people's concerns.

Also Read | NEET MDS Admit Card 2025 at natboard.edu.in: NBEMS To Release Hall Ticket for Masters of Dental Surgery Exam on April 15, Knows Steps To Download.

In a televised interview on Sunday, Bajwa -- the leader of opposition in the Punjab Assembly -- claimed that 50 hand grenades had been smuggled into the state, Ramesh said in his post.

"His statement was based on widely reported news in the media and came in the wake of nearly 16 grenade blasts in Punjab over the past six months," the senior Congress leader said.

Also Read | German Cartel Office Clears UniCredit Stake in Commerzbank.

"Instead of taking the warning seriously, the chief minister of Punjab accused Mr Bajwa -- who has lost family to terrorism -- of links with terrorist groups," he added.

He alleged that a counter-intelligence team was sent to Bajwa's residence and cases were registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"Clearly, the Punjab chief minister -- a bundle of insecurity and incompetence -- and the corrupt AAP leadership is rattled and is resorting to intimidation, smear and threats. It will not work," Ramesh asserted.

"Governance in Punjab has completely collapsed. The Indian National Congress will not be silenced and continue to raise the concerns of the people forcefully," he claimed.

Bajwa, in an interview with a private television channel, had said, "I have come to know that 50 bombs have reached Punjab. Of this, 18 have exploded, 32 are yet to go off."

The Qadian MLA's claims came amid several grenade attacks in the state in recent months.

Hours after quizzing Bajwa over his claim, police on Sunday booked him on charges of providing misleading information that endangers the country's sovereignty and unity.

The case was registered at Cyber Crime police station in Mohali under sections 197(1)(d) (false and misleading information that endangers country's sovereignty and unity) and 353(2) (false statements intend to create enmity and hatred or ill will) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, sources said.

Earlier on Sunday, a two-member team of the Punjab Police reached Bajwa's residence and questioned him over his claims even as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asked the Congress leader to reveal the source of his information, questioning if he "had direct links with Pakistan".

Sticking to his statement, Bajwa said he cooperated with the police team but refused to divulge his sources.

Bajwa has said, "It is deeply unfortunate that Mann is running the government not with the intent to serve the people of Punjab but to carry out personal vendettas. Today's events stand as clear testimony to the AAP government's misuse of power."

Earlier, Mann lashed out at Bajwa over his claims, saying neither Punjab Police intelligence nor a central intelligence agency had shared any such information.

The chief minister said strict action would be taken if Bajwa's statement was meant only to "create panic".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)